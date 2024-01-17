DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doors 7pm. 18+ event.
On Wednesday 17th January, it is with great pleasure that we welcome back saxophonist Binker Golding to the living room stage.
ABOUT BINKER GOLDING
Multi award-winning saxophonist & composer Binker Golding returns with a new set of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.