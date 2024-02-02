Top track

SOIREE FACTORY #2 : MILA AUGUSTE + PANDRA VOX

Le Plan
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61

About

MILA AUGUSTE

Passionnée de musique depuis son plus jeune âge, Mila Auguste grandit dans les cartons et les voyages, faisant de sa voix sa colonne vertébrale. D'abord bercée par William Sheller, Lauryn Hill ou Christopher Cross, elle découvrira plus tard L...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans.
Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pandra Vox

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open7:00 pm

