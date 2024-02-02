DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Impending Joy Album Release Show

Eulogy
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$13.78
About

Eulogy and Impending Joy Present: Impending Joy Album Release with Tongues Of Fire and Rob Robinson

Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 8PM || Show 9PM

Impending Joy

Impending Joy

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Eulogy and Impending Joy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Lineup

Tongues of Fire

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

