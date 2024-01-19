DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andy Zapp: Sex & Drugs & Getting Old

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6
About

London’s favourite 75 year-old stand-up comic. An early evening show packed with jokes music and laughter. Andy Zapp is living proof that you’ve got to be old to be funny.

'Glorious old-school laughs, all natural, joie de vivre, utterly adorable' Kate Cop...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:20 pm

