CORINE (FR) Único concierto en España 2024

El Sótano
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Corine, esta artista francesa, esgrimiendo un palpable sentido del humor y una estética esmeradamente kitsch, se ha propuesto animar el panorama pop francés a base de revival de bajos funky, ganchos pop entonados con sensualidad y ritmos que empujan a bail...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Corine

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

