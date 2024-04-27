DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vision Divine 1st album 25th anniversary - Milan

Slaughter Club
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vision Divine (1st album 25th anniversary special show) / Embrace of Souls (live debut!) / Drakkar / Dark Ages

Quello in scena il 27 aprile 2024 sarà un evento assolutamente unico e irripetibile, con non uno ma addirittura DUE "special shows" in assoluta...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

1
Vision Divine, Embrace of Souls, Drakkar and 1 more

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.