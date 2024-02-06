Top track

Love You So Bad

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ms Ezra Furman doing what she wants

ONCE at The Rockwell
Tue, 6 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsSomerville
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ezra Furman does what she wants.

With surprise support.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ONCE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ONCE at The Rockwell

255 Elm St, Somerville, MA 02144, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

