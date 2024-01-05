Top track

Tormento & Esa - Ascolta e rilassati

Tormento & ESA (Siamesi Brothers) Dj-set

Portici delle Teresiane
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsFasano
About

Due icone del rap, insieme, per un live unico nel MusicaLucis Festival 2023 in cui andranno a ripercorrere alcuni momenti fondamentali dell'hip hop italiano.

Tormento & Esa dj set

🗓️ 5 gennaio

dalle 22 @ Portici delle Teresiane - Fasano

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Lineup

Tormento

Venue

Portici delle Teresiane

Via Antonio Fogazzaro, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

