Due icone del rap, insieme, per un live unico nel MusicaLucis Festival 2023 in cui andranno a ripercorrere alcuni momenti fondamentali dell'hip hop italiano.
Tormento & Esa dj set
🗓️ 5 gennaio
dalle 22 @ Portici delle Teresiane - Fasano
