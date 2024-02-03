DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UKG Bingo Leicester Special

Fat Cat
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
PartyLeicester
£17.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready to mark your calendars because the ultimate Bingo experience is finally hitting the town! Brace yourself for the biggest Bingo event of the year as UKG BINGO makes its grand debut in the heart of Leicester.

A night of bingo basslines cause we ar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by UKG Bingo
Venue

Fat Cat

41 Belvoir Street, Leicester, LE1 6SL, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

