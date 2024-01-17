Top track

Benny Carter & Oscar Peterson - Long Ago (And Far Away)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soho Songbook ft. Arran Kent 1st House

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Benny Carter & Oscar Peterson - Long Ago (And Far Away)
Got a code?

About

Join acclaimed saxophonist Arran Kent and experience the iconic sounds of Harlem. With classical finesse and a deep passion for the genre, Arran's dazzling tribute captures the essence of the great saxophone legends such as Charlie Parker, Jonny Hodges & A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arran Kent

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.