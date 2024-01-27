Top track

Juju's Presents: Loverground & Valentino

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Juju's are excited to welcome multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ Loverground back to the stage, this time joined by exciting producer on the scene Valentino! Join us for a night of dance-music of all flavours - from house and pop to soul and afrobeat...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Loverground, Valentino

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

