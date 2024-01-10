DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

dq agency x Staatsakt Neujahrsempfang

Monarch
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

dq agency & Staatsakt laden zum Neujahrsempfang mit Shybits (live), Eat Them (live), DJ Melanie und DJ Quersummen.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency & Staatsakt.
Lineup

Shybits

Venue

Monarch

Skalitzer Str. 134, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

