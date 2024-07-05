Top track

Erobique - Urlaub in Italien

Erobique Open Air

Freilichtbühne Weißensee
Fri, 5 Jul 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsBerlin
Event information

Das traditionelle Weißensee Open Air mit Erobique geht in die 3. Runde.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Neue Flutgraben Betriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co KG x dq agency.
Lineup

Carsten “Erobique” Meyer

Venue

Freilichtbühne Weißensee

Große Seestraße 10, 13086 Berlin, Allemagne
Doors open5:00 pm
2000 capacity

