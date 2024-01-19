Top track

Meus Caminhos

Sagra on the River

Péniche Marcounet
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trumpet player & french producer, shimon loves playing colorfull beats, groovy subs and psychedelic slaps. All kinds of sounds that vibrate in your tripples and makes you tear off your tie.

Resident at KaterBlau , he performs in liveset or djset, he plays...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lia Paris, Leggy Blond, Shimon

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open7:00 pm

