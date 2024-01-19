DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trumpet player & french producer, shimon loves playing colorfull beats, groovy subs and psychedelic slaps. All kinds of sounds that vibrate in your tripples and makes you tear off your tie.
Resident at KaterBlau , he performs in liveset or djset, he plays...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.