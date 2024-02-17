Top track

Kickaround

Fake Nudes w/ A Different Kitchen & Finding Aurora

The Finsbury
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Finsbury to welcome an exciting line-up on Saturday, February 17th.

Tickets FREE

7:30pm —> Doors

—> FINDING AURORA

—> A DIFFERENT KITCHEN

—> FAKE NUDES

FAKE NUDES - The band you shouldn’t Google is based in East London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Finding Aurora, Fake Nudes

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

