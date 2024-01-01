DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

fabric x Picnic: New Years Day

fabric
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

fabric x Picnic present... New Year’s Day 2024. Kicking off the new year as we mean to go on, one of our favourite and best-loved party brands Picnic join us for the very first dance of 2024. __

*By signing up you are agreeing to be contacted for future...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.