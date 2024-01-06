Top track

Café Croissant ± Velasco, Hearthug, Dj Tjizza, etc

DOCK B
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 6:30 am
DJParis
€13.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

☕️ 🥐 NY EDITION

Café Croissant & Chevry Agency, s'associent pour vous proposer un format d'exception ! On a plus que hâte de vous retrouver pour fêter cette nouvelle année comme il se doit.

On vous accueillera de 6:30 à 23:00, dans les règles de l’art,...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Presented by Increase the Groove & Les Docks de Pantin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Velasco, HearThuG, Vytamin and 1 more

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open6:30 am

