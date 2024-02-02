Top track

Gnut in concerto / Cordio open act

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCatania
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nu poco ‘e bene
About

Gnut torna a Catania in full band x Fuori Salotto da Zō

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Gnut

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

