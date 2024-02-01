Top track

Antifa Hooligans

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Los Fastidios + Cheap Entertainment

Le Molotov
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Antifa Hooligans
Got a code?

About

Los Fastidios sont nés à Vérone (nord-est de l'Italie) fin 1991 sous la houlette d'Enrico.

Le son de Los Fastidios est un streetska&punk mélodique puissant qui mélange les sons classiques du Punk-Oi ! britannique des années 80 avec de nombreux passages de...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Fastidios

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.