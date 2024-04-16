DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BBMAK

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 16 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BBMAK live at Eddie's Attic!

BBMak is a British pop/rock band that was formed in 1997, comprising of Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally. The band's name is an acronym of the first letter of each member's name.

Known for their harmonies and...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BBMak

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.