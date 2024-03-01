Top track

WORK Presents: 7 Years of Synthetik Minds: DVS1 All Night Long

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$34.92

About

On Friday, March 1st, WORK Presents: 7 Years of Synthetik Minds w/ DVS1 (ALL NIGHT LONG) on a massive Danley Lab System.

This is a Redemption Night from July 2023. All past ticket holders will receive an email for early access tickets to guarantee $25 tickets.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DVS1

Venue

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

