Y'allternative

The Camden Assembly
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Y’allternative

*UK's No.1 Country Emo Night - Fri Feb 16th

Prepare for an unforgettable night at Camden Assembly, where we proudly present the UK's premier Country Emo Night on November 17th. This is not your average club night; it's a genuine fusion of...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Face Down.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

