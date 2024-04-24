Top track

Patriarchy

The White Hotel
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Patriarchy is a band lead by infamous LA songwriter and director Actually Huizenga, probing the soft underbelly of sex, power, subversion, and death - existing where desire and fear inevitably intertwine.

Never shy about confronting the audience with visc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
Lineup

Patriarchy

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

