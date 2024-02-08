Top track

Polevaulter - Room

Polevaulter

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From post-punk four-piece to a duo stitching queasy, whirlwind electronics and hybridised shouty vocals into a cathartic whole, Polevaulter are an unwieldy, contemporaneous force to be reckoned with, in any form. The band released a rollicking EP earlier t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

