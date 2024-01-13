DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London's alt post-rock four-piece Velvetine form cinematic, haunting and lucid dreams with their sound. Join us at The Shacklewell Arms on 13th January to celebrate the release of their third single “Everyday Masquerade”, an ode to inspiration, and the ind...
