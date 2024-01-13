DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Velvetine (single launch party)

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 13 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's alt post-rock four-piece Velvetine form cinematic, haunting and lucid dreams with their sound. Join us at The Shacklewell Arms on 13th January to celebrate the release of their third single “Everyday Masquerade”, an ode to inspiration, and the ind...

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wednesday’s Child, Velvetine

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

