Top track

Snts - ES19.1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Domicile presents SNTS

Domicile Miami
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
Selling fast
From $24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Snts - ES19.1
Got a code?

Event information

Welcoming the New Year at Domicile

SNTS is a German techno DJ and producer known for the signature black mask and hood combined with eye contacts to create a horror vibe and electronica and hard techno music

Obviously, we had to put together some heavy h...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Domicile
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SNTS

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.