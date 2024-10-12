DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robot Festival 15 years - DumBO 12/10

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebra con noi 15 anni di ROBOT Festival. Il 27 settembre e dal 10 al 13 ottobre 2024, a Bologna.

12/10/2024 | DumBO | 21.00

Line-up: Daniela Pes, Evissimax, Mabe Fratti, Modeselektor e altri.

Il biglietto è valido per un solo accesso a DumBO (12.10.24...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

1
Daniela Pes, Modeselektor, Mabe Fratti and 1 more

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

