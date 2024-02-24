DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

David Koller

229
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£40.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The lead singer of the biggest Czech band LUCIE – DAVID KOLLER is coming back to London!

Get ready for a show with songs from his solo albums as well as famous tracks by LUCIE!!!

This event is strictly for over 18 with valid ID!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pishter
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Koller, Lucie

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

