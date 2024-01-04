DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗦𝗠𝗢 - 𝗟𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗽, uno dei format più amati, torna nella tensostruttura di Piazzale degli Alpini per farvi ballare sulle note dei più grandi successi indie, itpop e urban del momento. Calcutta, Tommaso Paradiso, Pingu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.