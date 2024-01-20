DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
atelier de danse afro / participant-e avec niveau intermédiaire et/ou avancé toute disciplines danse
public adulte amateur
durée 2h
Afrobeat, ndombolo, coupé-décalé, amapiano ou gqom, vous connaissez ? Découvrez les jeux de jambes subtils de l’afro jazz...
