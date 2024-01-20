DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danse afro / niveau intermédiaire

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 20 Jan, 3:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

atelier de danse afro / participant-e avec niveau intermédiaire et/ou avancé toute disciplines danse

public adulte amateur

durée 2h

Afrobeat, ndombolo, coupé-décalé, amapiano ou gqom, vous connaissez ? Découvrez les jeux de jambes subtils de l’afro jazz...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open3:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.