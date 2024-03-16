Top track

Kali Uchis & Jowell & Randy - te pongo mal (préndelo)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rosa Perreo

The Meadows
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kali Uchis & Jowell & Randy - te pongo mal (préndelo)
Got a code?

About

An artist that hosts the largest Electronic/Club/Reggaeton Gender Inclusive party in New York City.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.