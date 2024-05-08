Top track

Curse of the Serpent

Jesus Piece & Sanguisugabogg

The Velvet Underground
Wed, 8 May, 6:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$43.35

About

Jesus Piece & Sanguisugabogg come to crush Toronto.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Peeling Flesh, Gag, Sanguisugabogg and 1 more

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open6:30 pm

