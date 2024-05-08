Top track

Curse of the Serpent

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jesus Piece & Sanguisugabogg

The Opera House
Wed, 8 May, 6:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$43.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Curse of the Serpent
Got a code?

About

Venue has been upgraded! Check Ticketmaster for tickets! All previous tickets honoured! Jesus Piece & Sanguisugabogg come to crush Toronto.

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Peeling Flesh, Gag, Sanguisugabogg and 1 more

Venue

The Opera House

735 Queen Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1H1, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.