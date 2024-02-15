Top track

Color Green - Night

Got a code?

Color Green

Out There Bar
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsTwentynine Palms
$24.52

About

Color Green is an expansive rock and roll band made up of Noah Kohll, Corey Madden, Kyla Perlmutter and Corey Rose. The dynamic unit throws extremes of raw energy contrasted by a night’s vulnerability into their performances, keeping their audience unsure...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sister Midnight.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Out There Bar

73839 Twentynine Palms Highway, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

