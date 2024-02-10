DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Smiths Tribute NYC - Pre-Valentine's Day Show w/ special guest TBA

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Smiths Tribute NYC - Pre-Valentine's Day Show w/ special guest TBA - Live at LPR on Saturday, February 10th, 2024

In 2022 members of The Sons & Heirs regrouped as The Smiths Tribute NYC. For 14 years, The Sons & Heirs built an extensive following thro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

