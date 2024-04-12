Top track

Scratchcard Lanyard

Dry Cleaning

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dry Cleaning

Dry Cleaning’s distinctive brand of deadpan post-punk and bass-driven song structures carry all the hallmarks of a group in service to Joy Division and the Wire. Overlaid with hypnotic spoken word lyrics that are profound, surreal and surprisingly culinary Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

After a prolific 18-month period releasing two critically acclaimed John Parish-produced studio albums, New Long Leg (2021) and Stumpwork (2022), as well as last year’s companion release the five-track Swampy EP, South London’s Dry Cleaning are taking a mo...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dry Cleaning

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

