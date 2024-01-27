DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's Rockin' Rumble Watch Party

The Kingsland
Sat, 27 Jan, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re JAMMIN’ and SLAMMIN’ January 27th at the Kingsland (269 Norman Ave, Greenpoint, Brooklyn 11222) for our New Years Rockin’ Rumble!!

- WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Watch Party

- LIVE Performances by “What We Owe,” “Divergence,” and “Grandeur”

- FREE Raf...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
Lineup

DIVERGENCE, Grandeur

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

