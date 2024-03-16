Top track

Blaiz Fayah, Tribal Kush - Bad

Blaiz Fayah, Kybba, Tribal Kush + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This March we've put together a wicked & bad INTERNATIONAL lineup of bass-infused dancehall music with Afro, Caribbean & Latin influences....

We are super excited to welcome 3 heavyweight artist for their FIRST ever UK shows:

Blaiz Fayah - French Danceha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blaiz Fayah, Kybba, Tribal Kush

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

