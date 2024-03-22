DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
A debut outing for Toy Tonics in Brighton at the one and only Patterns. Label head Kapote is joined by the mystical French disc jockey Myd and local selector Faro for a night fuelled by the most sought after house and disco cuts from across the land....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs