Ryoji Ikeda - Ultratronics Live

New Century
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Now Wave presents Ryoji Ikeda Ultratronics Live

Strobe warning: Evian Christ’s performance will be supported by strobe lighting. As such, this show may not be safe for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

https://newcenturymcr.com
This is an 14+ event
Presented by Now Wave
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ryoji Ikeda

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.