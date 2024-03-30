DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SHITTY FUTURES PRESENTS: LIVE PUNK MUSICS IN YOUR TOWN!!!
SPACED (New York)
Hardcore punk from Buffalo, New York. Fans of Scowl, etc. will want to check this out.
SHOOTING DAGGERS (London)
Power trio from the nation's capital. Mosh-ready punk bangers....
