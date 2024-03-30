Top track

SPACED, SHOOTING DAGGERS, GOING OFF & UNCERTAINTY

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SHITTY FUTURES PRESENTS: LIVE PUNK MUSICS IN YOUR TOWN!!!

SPACED (New York)

Hardcore punk from Buffalo, New York. Fans of Scowl, etc. will want to check this out.

SHOOTING DAGGERS (London)

Power trio from the nation's capital. Mosh-ready punk bangers....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Going Off, Shooting Daggers, Spaced

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

