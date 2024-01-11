DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In occasione dell’uscita del 10º album in studio dei Subsonica, la celebre band torinese festeggia all'Apollo l'ultima fatica discografica con il set a cura del frontman SAMUEL per un eclettico viaggio che spazia tra House ed elettronica...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.