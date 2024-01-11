Top track

Samuel - La statua della mia libertà

SAMUEL dj set (from Subsonica) | giovedìsanto

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 11 Jan, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alle porte dell’uscita del 10º album in studio dei Subsonica, accogliamo con immenso piacere il cantante e frontman della band torinese SAMUEL per un eclettico dj set che spazia tra House ed elettronica

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Samuel

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

