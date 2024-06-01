DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Myslovitz

229
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Myslovitz was formed in 1994 in the industrial town of Myslowice, south of Poland. They have been on the Polish rock scene for eleven years now winning all prestigious Polish awards including the Fryderyks Statues (Polish equivalent of the Brit Awards) and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Zenith Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Myslovitz

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

