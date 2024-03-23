DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joining us on the Middle Floor on Saturday 23rd March will be German duo Teenage Mutants.
The duo represent a generation of DJ/Producers who don’t need to attend to any musical rules, just carve in their main passion and provide a fresh listening to the t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.