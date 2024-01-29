DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Have you ever wondered about the psychology of money, what it does to your brain and if it does actually make you happy? In this talk from NHS psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr Jonathan Iliff, you can finally uncover how money works on your mind!
Jonatha...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.