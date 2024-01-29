DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychology of Money with Dr. Jonathan Iliff

Market House Brixton
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Have you ever wondered about the psychology of money, what it does to your brain and if it does actually make you happy? In this talk from NHS psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr Jonathan Iliff, you can finally uncover how money works on your mind!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

