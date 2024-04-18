Top track

Precious Star

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vinyl Williams

Le Molotov
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Precious Star
Got a code?

About

Vinyl Williams est le projet multisensoriel de l'artiste et musicien Lionel Williams, basé à Los Angeles. Williams a commencé à faire de la musique sous ce pseudonyme en 2007 et a depuis acquis une réputation pour son mélange unique de pop psychédélique et...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vinyl Williams

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.