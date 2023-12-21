DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a night of bone-snapping good tunes at the Winter Solstice Rock n' Roll Party! Featuring a bill of local punk heavyweights: Band of Bastards, Narrow Haunts, and Zeus Apollo. Rejoice in the beer soaked yuletide splendor!
Featured photo by JJ Ni...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.