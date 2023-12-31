DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Years Eve @ Estelles

Estelle's
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
From $49.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Step into the Roaring Twenties at Estelles this New Year's Eve! 🥂✨ Join us for a night of opulence, elegance, and extravagance as we welcome 2024 in true Gatsby style.

Sip on welcome champagne, indulge in free appetizers, and raise your glass for a New Y...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Estelle's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Estelle's

400 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

