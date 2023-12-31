Top track

Aroop Roy - Talkin Bout Life

Hackney Wick NYE w/ Aroop Roy & Rotation Policy

Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rotation Policy takes control of Grow, bringing a ridiculous line up of selectors playing outrageous tunes and brings that 2024 energy with a VERY special guest, a real rising star of the electronic music scene, Aroop Roy!

Aroop Roy is a producer, musicia...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aroop Roy, Rotation Policy

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

